During April 1933, a six-horse hitch of Clydesdales pulling a ceremonial beer wagon as a symbol of hope was paraded in St. Louis by the Busch family to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition.
Nearly nine decades later, admirers still mark the seasonal opening of Grant’s Farm with April visits of these iconic horses to regain inspiration. Grant’s Farm has operated for 68 years, and the 2022 season kicks off on April 30.
The 281-acre park has been visited by more than 30 million guests over the years, delivering tram tours, history highlights, educational animal presentations, carousel rides, food and beverage services, plus chances to feed the animals, including bottle feeding baby goats.
“It’s remarkable to think about how many generations of families in our area have been able to enjoy the animals, shows, and of course, complimentary Anheuser-Busch products,” said Grant’s Farm President Doug Stagner.
On March 12, the Grant’s Farm team began offering three, new “exclusive spring experiences” on weekends.
For $25 a ticket, the “Clydesdale Close-Up Tour” shares with participants how the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are raised, trained and cared for, while also allowing tour goers to groom one and receive a personal photo-op. On the 75-minute excursion, visitors see the horses’ equipment, barn and pastures as well.
The “Animal Encounters Tour” takes participants to places the public has never visited, said Stagner. In fact, Grant’s Farm has become a refuge for more than 900 animals. Visitors can hold reptiles and see exotic birds and other species in The Animal Care Barn, then follow the tour guide along a walking path to get up-close with show animals and trainers. Ticket holders also can interact with and feed water buffalo, camels and tortoises.
The “Behind-The-Scenes” tour in an open-air van to view the Busch family ancestral estate home and learn about its history, and to tour the preserved Hardscrabble cabin built by U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant. This private, two-hour tour is designed to accommodate 12 guests for $449, including two parking passes.
Organizers indicate these more intimate tours will continue through the end of October.
Following 16-plus years in her role as general manager for the Webster-Kirkwood Times, Webster Groves resident Mary Chambers transitioned to working in guest services at Grant’s Farm in 2021.
“After sitting behind a desk for decades, I was excited to have the opportunity to be outside. Seeing the animals every day, it often doesn’t seem like work at all,” Chambers said. “However, the best part of my job is interacting with the guests. People are happy when they visit Grant’s Farm, and I enjoy helping them have a good experience.”
Admiring Cherished Clydesdales
Having worked as a Grant’s Farm tour guide for the past six years, Wanda Morris agreed that she, too, likes interacting with people to showcase the magnificence of the farm’s famous Clydesdales.
“If there is such a thing as reincarnation, I’d like to come back as a Clydesdale — they are treated so well, with round-the-clock care, including a bath every day,” she quipped.
On tours, Morris reveals interesting details such as the horses are actually pushing, rather than pulling wagons.
Each hitch team consists of eight horses in side-by-side fashion, with two alternates available. The two “wheel” horses closest to the wagon are pushing 60% of the weight, and the next two horses are handling the other 40% of weight, she explained. They are located behind two “swing” horses, which are pivotal to turning. In front are two, charismatic lead horses, who set the pace and direction.
Standing at 18 hands high — about six feet — at the shoulder when fully mature, Clydesdales weigh between 1,800 to 2,000 pounds. Horseshoes of Clydesdales are about 20 inches long, and weigh five pounds each.
Each handcrafted strap and collar for the Clydesdales weighs about 130 pounds. Morris said it costs about $100,000 every eight to 10 years to replace this equipment for a full hitch team.
Morris said three hitch teams travel the United States at all times, each accompanied by a seven-member human team.
“Each hitch team travels about 30,000 miles a year. Some of our beloved Clydesdales have even been flown to Alaska, Japan and Puerto Rico,” said Morris, who lives in Valley Park. “Four of them went to China to tour for Year of the Horse.”
Included among the 25 Clydesdales on the Grant’s Farm property are retired hitch horses, “commercial stars” specially trained for promotional executions such as Super Bowl ads, and young male colts starting at six months of age — ones that are learning barn manners and transportation processes.
All Clydesdales that are part of Budweiser hitch teams are geldings, explained Morris. The Midwest Hitch team is headquartered at the Anheuser-Busch brewery complex in downtown St. Louis. Fort Collins, Colorado, is the home to the Clydesdales West Coast Team. The organization’s breeding farm with mares and stallions is located at Warm Springs Ranch, a 300-acre property in Boonville, Missouri.
Morris and tour guides, such as South St. Louis County resident Jen Prater, each provide three to four horse tours per day, for a typical total of 13 tours daily. Tour guides are cross trained, so they rotate through guest services jobs handling tram announcing, parking lots, the Tier Garden (mix of shows, rides and animal experiences), food service, van driving, backstage tours and the merchandise store.
Morris said all of the tour guides try to go above and beyond to accommodate guests, including taking extra steps for those who benefit from visual or physical assistance.
“We do the best we can to give everybody a fun day,” she said.
Visit Notations
Grant’s Farm hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no admission charge, but parking passes cost $15 to $18, or $45 for oversized vehicles such as RVs and buses. The park entrance is on Grant Road. All tours must be booked in advance at GrantsFarm.com/summer-experiences.
New this year, Grant’s Farm has switched to a cashless operation so guests must use debit and credit cards to purchase food, merchandise and snacks to feed the animals. Fun Passes can be purchased online in advance at a discount, which includes a carousel ride, snow cone and two animal feedings.
Complimentary beer continues to be offered to visitors 21 and older, courtesy of Anheuser-Busch, a premiere sponsor of Grant’s Farm.
Since November 2021, five members of the Busch family now own and operate Grant’s Farm — Andrew Busch, Peter Busch, Beatrice Busch Von Gontard, Robert Hermann Jr. and Trudy Busch Valentine.
“Our shared goal is to keep this unique piece of family and national history intact for generations to come. We have so many fond memories here and invite you to create your own with your family,” according to a joint statement from the new owners.