Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, will hold a job fair on Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to find candidates for roughly 225 seasonal jobs. Starting pay varies by position, but all positions will receive at least $12 per hour.
Job seekers will have the opportunity to interview with a hiring manager and possibly be hired on the spot.
Open positions include feeding and caring for animals, leading tours, guest relations, merchandise, bartending, and food service. Team members get discounts on food and merchandise, and can request particular shifts and days off. Job descriptions are posted online at www.GrantsFarmJobs.com.
Job seekers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, whether or not they are able to attend the job fair.
The 2022 season opens on Saturday, April 30, and Grant’s Farm is aiming to be fully staffed by April 11. The farm will be open weekends only until the summer season starts on May 27, when the park will be open daily. Grant’s Farm will also be open for special tours as part of its “Spring Break Sneak Peek” in March.