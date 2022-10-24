The Webster Groves Historical Society recently announced it is the recipient of a $7,894 grant from the Missouri Humanities Council.
The grant will help build and develop a new exhibit at the Historic Hawken House Museum on reconstruction and industrialization in the late 19th and 20th centuries. The exhibit will open in the spring of 2023.
The Missouri Humanities Council is the only agency in Missouri devoted exclusively to humanities education for citizens of all ages. It has served as a state affiliate of the National Endowment for Humanities since 1971.