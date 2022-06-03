Celebrate the first “doggie ice cream shop” in Missouri with a grand opening celebration at Salty Paws, 110 N. Kirkwood Road, this Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m.
Originally opened in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Salty Paws is the first ice cream chain for dogs in the country. Customers can enjoy spoiling their pets while shopping for supplies. Dog-friendly ice cream options include toppings such as dehydrated chicken and sweet potato fries.
Salty Paws also carries bones, treats, baked goods, leashes and other canine supplies.