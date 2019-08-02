A grand opening celebration was held July 13 for Pedego Electric Bikes, now doing business at 801 S. Holmes Ave. in Oakland. Co-owners are long-time married couple Bill and Carla Sauerwein. The store offers sales, service and rentals of Pedego electric bikes, “a powerful transportation choice that makes riding economical, healthy, green and fun.”
The greater St. Louis area is becoming more bike-friendly with numerous paths and a system of dedicated trails to explore,” said Carla Sauerwein. “Pedego’s high-quality electric bikes will help more people enjoy the adventure.”