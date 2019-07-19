I was pleased to see the good news about the Grain Belt Express transmission line in the June 28 Webster-Kirkwood Times. This project will bring cheap, clean wind energy to Kirkwood customers, saving money and helping save our planet.
I want to thank three local state legislators who helped save this project. Anti-clean energy politicians introduced a bill (HB 1062) to kill the Grain Belt Express. Representatives Deb Lavender (Kirkwood), Sara Unsicker (Webster Groves) and Gina Mitten (Webster Groves and Richmond Heights) all voted “no.” They stood up for their constituents. The Missouri Sierra Club applauds their courage.
Unfortunately, not every legislator followed suit. Representative Dean Plocher, whose district includes part of Kirkwood, voted in favor of this bad bill. When Mr. Plocher asks for your vote next year, I encourage you to ask him why he chose to vote with his fossil fuel donors, instead of for us.
John Hickey
Missouri Sierra Club
Chapter Director
Webster Groves