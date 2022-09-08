Wilson Engebretson, Grady, age 37, beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, left us far too soon on Aug. 18, 2022.
Grady was a loving, kind, caring and generous soul who loved life. He was a friend to all and will be missed greatly by his family and many, many friends whose lives he touched and enriched. His legacy will be one of always helping others and giving his best to every job.
He is survived by his loving mother, Christie Wilson Prosperi (Stephen); his father, Eric Engebretson (Laura); sisters, Hannah Moore (Jeffery) and Emily Sedlak (Scott); brothers, Jason Engebretson (Katie), Joseph Prosperi (Jessica) and Bryan Prosperi; his beloved grandmother, DeeAnn Wright (Robert); grandfather, Maynard Engebretson (Marianne, deceased); grandmother, Nancy Wilson (Larry deceased); uncles, Larry Wilson, Jr., (Kathi) and Dana Prosperi (Mary); aunts, Susan Bies (Chuck), Marcia Sorensen (Ken), Nancy Herz (Fredy), Lisa Leake (Tim), Celeste Gee (Jay), and Brenda Spraul (Rick); his beloved nephews and nieces, Nathan, Colin, Will, Jonathan, Oliver, Ellie, Claire and Lilly; and many cousins.
Visitation will be on Sept. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home in Ballwin, Missouri. A funeral service will be held at First Congregational Church of Webster Groves in Webster Groves, Missouri, followed by a private burial at Bellefontaine Cemetery and Celebration of Life at the Turkish Pavilion in Tower Grove Park, St. Louis, Missouri.