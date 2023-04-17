Several months ago, I attended a school board meeting to support the librarians and library policies of the Kirkwood School District. Having taught almost 40 years, 29 of them at North Kirkwood Middle School, I have been appalled at the criticism leveled at our librarians. I know the due diligence that these professionals bring to the selection of reading materials and the care they show to individual children. Others felt the same — every single public comment was 100% in support of our librarians.
I left the meeting feeling positive, but then I found out that the Kirkwood District indeed is censoring books. At middle school, students are limited to books for ages 11 and under. Middle schoolers are typically age 12-14. Wonderful books (including Truman award winners) are not available online. High school students have similar barriers — many classic books that are part of the curriculum are unavailable in digital format.
The problem is not just being able to access books, but also being able to access tools that digital books provide to struggling readers such as audio features, dyslexic font and word decoding. These supports have been taken away due to a minority of parents who feel that they have the right to make decisions for all children. (Case in point: Only five out of 1,800 students at Kirkwood High School have exercised the opt-out option.)
Kirkwood has always proclaimed they are doing the most they can to help our lowest readers, but clearly that is not the case. If Kirkwood is really concerned about helping struggling readers, all readers, then they need to support access to grade level digital books .
Ruth Baldwin
Kirkwood