Dear Mr. Taulby Roach, president and CEO of Bi-State Development,
Since Oct. 1, 2019, I have had to walk from Ravine Street and Brentwood Boulevard in Webster Groves to Lockwood and Elm Avenue to board the #56 bus to Meramec Community College. This is about a 10-block walk on a good day. Today, I made that walk for the 1 p.m. bus. The bus did not arrive until 2 p.m.
Tha changing of bus schedules and the elimination of bus routes has not worked for me. Public transportation is a public service for the community good.
You have created a transportation desert for my community, where there are no bus services in some parts of north Webster Groves.
If I had to give you a letter grade for your efforts, it would be an “F.”
Webster Groves