“Grace needs to be the air we breathe, the atmosphere we live in, whether in church or in the home,” according to New York-based senior pastor Allen Snapp. Residents of Concordia House Apartments in Kirkwood live by this same decree, centered from leadership of their fellow neighbor and prayer warrior, Grace Reed, who turned 100 years old on Sept. 3, 2022.
“The honor goes to Jesus,” Reed said, regarding living to this momentous birthday.
“God is good. Every day I open my eyes, I thank God for a new day and for watching over me. God taught me a lot,” she said. “I still get up early, then sit down to rest.”
Reed is a 23-year resident in the Concordia House apartment complex, a gracious woman who other residents verified they turn to, especially if something is troubling them. Reed’s inspiring residential presence was part of the reason that 40 people came together at the complex on the afternoon of Sept. 1 to celebrate her with a heart-felt gathering that included numerous personal tributes, cards, a photo collage, appetizers, punch and a custom birthday cake.
Daughter Jackie Reed joined the party, noting that “prayer is mother’s thing.” However, she also admitted that congregants of her church in Florissant often call her “Grace Reed Jr.,” because of her inclination to also break out in prayer.
“I did learn from my mother’s knee to love on each other,” Jackie Reed added, as she provided the opening prayer for her mother’s party.
“Thank you for loving my mother. I love you for loving her,” she told attendees.
Meredith Williams, one of the party’s organizers, agreed with this sentiment: “Nothing is too much trouble when you ask someone for something for ‘Mother Grace,’” she said.
Another party organizer, Caryn Schleitwiler, said she was grateful for all the times that Reed prayed for other people. Pam Kilman, former office/property manager of Concordia House, even called during the party to personally sing happy birthday to Reed.
Lynne Haynes, coordinator of Kirkwood Public Library’s homebound and outreach services, also made it a point to stop by Reed’s birthday party. She said she conducts a monthly book club at the apartment complex, and always enjoys Reed’s participation.
But the party at Concordia House wasn’t the only celebration. Jackie Reed also managed to execute a surprise birthday party on her mother’s actual birthday with 150 guests at the Ferguson Community Center.
Getting To The River City
In 1941, Reed relocated from Clarksdale, Mississippi, when she was 19 years old. She was married to Willie Reed, and said her husband’s grandfather lived in, and spoke favorably of, St. Louis.
“I moved to St. Louis to leave working in the cotton fields,” she recalled.
Reed started in downtown St. Louis on the restaurant staff related to the former Mercantile Bank, then worked in home health care for several decades. She also raised two daughters.
Reed said she became a member of the Baptist church in 1960. After roughly 20 years, she then joined the congregation of a Pentecostal Church of God location, Lively Stone Church Of God at 4015 St. Louis Ave.
During the shutdown of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reed said she still prayed five days a week via Zoom sessions.
“I go through blessing our apartment building, from the office to the attic,” she said.
“I wasn’t no old woman when I moved here,” she quipped. “God made all this possible, and gave me this ability to pray. People have confidence in me through God.”
Among fellow Concordia House residents, Reed is known for her two-decade dedication to the St. Louis Cardinals, with her favorite player being catcher Yadier Molina. One resident even takes her hotdogs.
Reed also is noted for starting the caroling among the apartment floors during Christmas.
“In all my years living at Concordia House, we haven’t had cross words. We don’t always like each other’s ways, but you gotta love the person,” declared this golden ager who literally ‘Graces’ her building community in several ways.
See more pictures from the party in the gallery here.