Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visited North Kirkwood Middle School on March 9 and presented a proclamation to students and administrators during an assembly. North Kirkwood Middle School received the proclamation for earning the National Blue Ribbon Award.
North Kirkwood Middle School is one of only eight Missouri schools to earn the National Blue Ribbon.
Parson addressed the assembly with remarks regarding the hard work and dedication it takes to earn National Blue Ribbon recognition.
“The students work hard. You have a strong administrative team and teachers are critical to the Blue Ribbon recognition,” said Parson. “Earning this designation takes a lot of hard work and a group of people who support students.”