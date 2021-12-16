Gottshall, Dolores E. “Dee” (1928-2021), age 93, of Webster Groves, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Wayne Gottshall; loving mother of Diane Blanke, Glen (Leslie) Gottshall and Sharon (Mike) Vreeland; beloved grandmother of Brent (Danielle) Gottshall, Michelle (David) Hilmer, Alex Vreeland and Sarah Vreeland; beloved great-grandmother of David Hilmer and Atlas Hilmer; and dear aunt and friend.
Funeral service 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123. Visitation at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.