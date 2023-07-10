The Webster Community Days parade was just as terrific as ever — noisy, colorful and fun!
A message to the guy at Glendale and Elm, who was apparently outraged by the Pride participants: Do you really think it was necessary to walk into the parade, confront the Pride walkers and scream repeatedly, “Keep the kids out of it!”
Really? Which kids are you referring to? Because the ones around you — both parade participants and those in the crowd — were hurt and upset by your ugly tantrum.
Gosh, aren’t you proud?
Joan Lerch
Webster Groves