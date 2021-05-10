To the walkers and riders on the Deer Creek trail, I have spoken to the two geese that have taken up residence at the corner of Marshall and Brentwood as to their pooping on the paved trail.
I asked them politely to please refrain from further said pooping and to please poop on the plentiful grassy area. I don’t know if I got through to them as they just stared blankly at me. So if you are walking or riding on the trail near that corner, be careful and be ready to dodge around some dirty areas.
Julie Tackaberry
Webster Groves