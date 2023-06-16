Experience live music, entertainment and fresh French Creole and Cajun food in the Central West End at Evangeline’s Bistro and Music House, 512 N. Euclid Ave.
Enjoy hand-crafted, house-infused rum and specialty cocktails on the patio. Happy hour is Wednesday through Friday, 4-7 p.m., and 10 p.m. until close.
The summer schedule is filled with local and national musical acts and entertainers. Visit www.evangelinesstl.com/live-music-events for more information.
- Friday, June 16 — The Jazz Troubadours, 7 to 11 p.m.
- Saturday, June 17 — Singer-Songwriter Brunch with Humbletown, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live music from noon to 2 p.m. Boogiefoot performs 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday, June 18 — Hot Swing Brunch with Miss Jubilee & The Yas Yas Boys, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kitchen open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bar open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live music from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 21 — John Covelli Jazz Duo, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Thursday, June 22 — Jen Howard, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Friday, June 23 — Ali Briley, 7 to 8 p.m.; West End Junction, 8:15 to 9:30 p.m.; Logan Chapman, 9:45 to 11 p.m.
- Saturday, June 24 — Music Brunch with Vendors of Substance, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live music from noon to 2 p.m.; Emilia Higgins, 6 to 6:45 p.m.; Jim Manley Band, 7 to 11 p.m.
- Sunday, June 25 — Jazz Brunch with Sarah Jane & the Blue Notes, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kitchen open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bar open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live music from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 28 — Ed Belling & The Pik’n’ Lik’n Duo, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Thursday, June 29 — Joe Metzka Duo, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Friday, June 30 — HOLES IN SOCKS, 7 to 11 p.m.