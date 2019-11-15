A Missouri American Water project on Marshall Avenue in Webster Groves should be completed no later than early December. The work has caused ongoing traffic problems and concerns for the safety of children attending Avery Elementary School on North Bompart Avenue.
Once work by American Water is completed, a Webster Groves road project in the same area is set to start in the spring of 2020.
Brian Russell, communications manager with Missouri American Water, said the company is replacing about 6,560 feet of 1925-vintage six-inch cast iron water main with a 12-inch PVC water main on Marshall Avenue. The project began in July and could be completed as early as late November.
“We work in conjunction with the city on projects like this so that we can replace our water main before they work on the street, rather than having us come back later and potentially tear up new street to perform maintenance, repairs or upgrades,” Russell said. “This was a great example of coordination between the city and Missouri American Water.”
Russell said the project is funded by the company’s Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge at a cost of $1.7 million.
“The ISRS program has allowed Missouri American Water to accelerate its planned main replacement program in St. Louis County, which has historically experienced a higher number of main breaks compared to similarly sized cities due to its corrosive soil, variable weather, and aging cast iron and ductile iron pipes,” Russell said.
“The ISRS fee that customers pay each month as part of their bill in St. Louis County allows us to invest more capital in water main replacements, preventing breaks and ensuring continued delivery of clean, safe drinking water.”
Russell said the installation of the water main is now complete, while connecting customers to the new main and restoration of disturbed land is mostly complete.
Some residents have criticized the work — including street closures — that began just before Avery began its 2019-2020 school year.
“Who in the Webster Groves government gave the OK for this project to start three weeks before school resumes? Why did it not start in June when school was finished?” asked one letter writer back in July.
In mid-October, the Webster Groves City Council agreed to lower speed limits on Marshall Avenue and surrounding streets from 25 to 20 mph.
Russell said streets have been closed to local traffic “to provide the safest working conditions for Missouri American Water employees and contractors.”
“We make every effort to be mindful of schools and the traffic impact,” he said. “Unfortunately, this is a substantial infrastructure improvement project that takes several months to complete.”
Todd Rehg, Webster Groves Director of Public Works, said once Missouri American Water has completed its project work will begin on resurfacing Marshall between Bompart and Big Bend.
In addition to resurfacing, accessible ramps will be built at intersections and a new sidewalk will be constructed on the south side of Marshall, from Laclede Sation Road to Big Bend.
Rehg said the new project is at final review with the Missouri Department of Transportation and then will be bid this winter.