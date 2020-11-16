On Saturday (Nov. 7), I was enjoying a beautiful fall bicycle ride with my family through downtown Kirkwood when I realized my bike saddlebag was wide open and my phone was no where to be found!
While trying to retrace my steps, a white mini van pulled up with a kind stranger who said she saw my phone fall off my bike and had been trying to find me. I was so shocked and grateful that I forgot to ask her name. So to the amazing lady in the white mini van, thank you for showing me there is still so much good in the world.
Carla Nemmers
Kirkwood