Autumn came dressed in her finest Easter outfit for the annual Dog Easter Egg Hunt held on Saturday, March 27, in Larson Park. Autumn is owned by Jim Sellers. The Easter egg hunt is organized each year by the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department. Shakers Dog Wash and Grooming in Rock Hill, Webster Groves Animal Hospital and other pet providers were in attendance offering plenty of free giveaways. Peter Cottontail was available for photo opportunities. Eggs filled with dog treats were hidden throughout Larson Park.
From left, Bailey and Jessye Ressegger try to get their colorful pooches ready for a photo with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, March 27, in Larson Park. The dogs are, from left, Koda, Vee and Luna.
After the Easter egg hunt, Denise and Ken Olson relax on a park bench and open eggs filled with treats for their dogs Riley, Skuggi and Lappi.
Quiana and Gene Kelley and their Saint Bernards, Bruno and Daphne, bring back a basket filled with Easter eggs. The eggs were filled with dog treats.
Ritz, a 4-month-old golden retriever, was dressed and ready to find eggs hidden throughout Larson Park in Webster Groves.
Rosalie Tierney and her mom, Sabrina Tierney, follow their dog McKayla’s lead in search of eggs.