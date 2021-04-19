As a new driver, I have found that the new laws about golf carts being allowed to drive on roads is incredibly scary. Almost every time I have seen a golf cart on the road, they have a kid or two riding on the back. I know that they have a seat belt on, but as a driver I feel nervous driving behind them because I worry that the kid will fall off the back at any moment.
Furthermore, golf carts can barely get up to 25 mph, so driving behind them causes traffic to go extremely slow, especially when going uphill.
In conclusion, golf carts add an unneeded risk to our community and add an inconvenience to drivers. I am greatly disappointed that our city council has allowed golf carts on our roads.
Evan Waugh
Webster Groves