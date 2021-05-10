This is my response to the letter about golf carts in the April 16 Mailbag. Yes, Evan Waugh does have the right to an opinion, but here is mine.
Golf carts are mostly electric. Some are gas powered. When the battery gets low, yes, the golf cart is going to get pokey when climbing hills. But I find it pleasing to go for a stroll in a golf cart.
The city of Kirkwood tried this e-cab, which is a taxi company that uses golf carts. If the riders in the back have seatbelts on, how could that be a risk? Most are open air and I wouldn’t mind going for a stroll through a Kirkwood side street in a golf cart.
In some small tourist towns, they use what are called rickshaws, which are motorized tricycles with a cab for the passengers. St. Louis had pedal-powered ones for the downtown area. But in some people’s little worlds, if it doesn’t pollute the air, it’s worthless. I find that to be rubbish.
Just because a small vehicle doesn’t pollute the air doesn’t mean it’s a risky vehicle. In my opinion, I would rather see a family take their kids on a golf cart ride than seeing teens committing crimes like looting, etc.
Patrick D. Richmond
Kirkwood