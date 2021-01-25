It has recently come to my attention that Webster Groves is considering legalizing golf carts. This came as a terrifying shock to me because I thought they were already legal, and I was planning on buying my wife a golf cart for her 40th birthday. So I thought I’d perform an important public service by clearing up some common misconceptions about golf carts.
Myth: Golf carts are too awesome.
Fact: I can see why people might think so, but in fact, they are NOT too awesome.
Myth: It will be easy to come up with a different idea for my wife’s 40th birthday present.
Fact: Let me assure you that this is a myth. The only other idea I’ve have is for a moped, which is even less practical than a golf cart.
Myth: Golf carts are not safe.
Fact: Well, maybe they’re less safe to ride in than a car, but a car is less safe than a tank. Should Webster require everyone to drive a tank?
Myth: If people operate golf carts on city streets, I will have to drive my car slowly.
Fact: Velocity is a relative phenomenon, and if you feel like you’re moving slowly then you need to sell your car and buy a golf cart. (Or run! You can probably run faster than a golf cart.)
Myth: Won’t it be dangerous to have teens driving around in golf carts around?
Fact: Yes, and I’d be fine with mandating that you have to be 40 to drive one.
Myth: Legalizing golf carts in Webster can heal our wounded country’s deep divides.
Fact: How can we know if we don’t try?
Myth: 2020 was awful, but 2021 can be “The Year We Struck A Blow For Freedom and Legalized Golf Carts.”
Fact: This one is actually true.
J.D. Dobson
Webster Groves