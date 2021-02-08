Webster Groves is another step closer to legalizing the use of golf carts on public streets.
With most citizens commenting in favor of the plan, the Webster Groves City Council on Feb. 2 gave first and second readings to legislation — requested by some residents — to allow the use of golf carts on some roads citywide. A final vote is set for the Feb. 16.
The bill allows and regulates golf carts and other personal assisted mobility devices like motorized wheelchairs, scooters and low-speed vehicles.
The bill states that golf carts and other devices can only be used on roads with speed limits of 25 mph or less, though they would be able to cross roads that carry higher speed limits.
Golf carts can’t be used on sidewalks, the operator must be insured and have a valid driver’s license, and the vehicle must be licensed with the state of Missouri if state law requires a license.
The vehicle must be equipped with front and rear lights, operators and passengers must wear seat belts, and a permit sticker must be displayed. The sticker would be provided by police after a one-time inspection to determine whether the vehicle complies with the law’s requirements.
Councilman Emerson Smith successfully proposed that the bill be amended to state that a golf cart driven on a two-lane road, with both lanes going in the same direction, must stay in the right lane so as not to impede traffic.
A few residents voiced opposition to the legislation during the public comments section.
“Webster doesn’t need the traffic complications of dealing with golf carts. I would also question their ability to navigate the hills in the area,” said resident Jeffrey Morris. “Most residents can’t even afford a golf cart, so who benefits from permitting them?”
Resident Lindy Carroll added that golf carts would use less fuel, but don’t have emission controls like catalytic converters as cars do. She also voiced safety concerns.
“In the event of an accident, I don’t think these carts would keep occupants safe since they don’t provide much, if any, protection,” she said. “I’m sure there are a lot of good intentions here, but those intentions do not fit with the parking, layout and traffic patterns of Webster.”
Of the more than 20 residents commenting in favor of the legislation, many noted they were “supporting golf carts in the community without permitting and without excess regulations.”
Resident Robert Heyder said the proposed safety features were appropriate, but opposed the permitting requirement, adding “spot ticketing in lieu of permitting would be a valid option given the relatively low quantity of golf carts, limited seasons they can be driven and ease of law enforcement to view missing features.”
Heyder also asked for exceptions for the elderly, those with special needs and those with disabilities.
“Applying permit requirements on golf carts based on false safety concerns would be unjustified,” he said, adding bicycles cause far more injuries per year than golf carts.
Resident Katie Ortwerth echoed that sentiment.
“Safety is a primary concern for me, but based on my research, I do not believe golf carts impose significantly increased risks to those of a bicycle or other mode of transportation,” she said.
She described golf carts as an “eco-friendly and efficient way to get to the other side of town quicker to patronize all the great shops and restaurants Webster has to offer.”
Resident John Lewis said safety concerns were being exaggerated and that carts would change Webster for the better.