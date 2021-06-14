An ordinance passed by the Webster Groves City Council earlier this year legalized the use of golf carts and other low-speed vehicles on public streets. The Webster Groves Police Department has released a FAQ sheet to help the public comply with the new law.
Under the ordinance, a golf cart is defined as a motor vehicle designed and manufactured for operations on a golf course, which is not capable of exceeding speeds of 20 mph.
A low-speed vehicle is defined as a four-wheeled vehicle whose gross vehicle weight rating is 3,000 pounds or less and has a maximum speed of 20-25 mph.
Low-speed vehicles and golf carts may be operated on roads posted or regulated at 25 mph or less. They may cross roads posted or regulated at 30 mph or more.
The operation of these vehicles are subject to and must obey all state statutes and ordinances of the city of Webster Groves pertaining to movement and parking. This includes use of hand signals in the event the vehicle is not equipped with electric signals. Operators must have a valid driver’s license and the vehicle must be licensed if required by Missouri State Law.
An inspection of the front and rear lights, safety belts, and proof of insurance is required for issuance of a permit. Golf cart and low-speed vehicle permits will be issued to any applicant demonstrating they have the required equipment and proof of insurance. There is no fee attached.
Inspections must be scheduled and can be conducted at the home of a Webster Groves resident or at the police department. The permit sticker must be displayed in a visible location.
Inspections can be scheduled by contacting the Webster Groves Traffic Unit at 314-963-5413 or flaneryi@webstergroves.org or Captain Greg Perks at 314-963-5417 or perksg@webstergroves.org.