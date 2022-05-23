Former Kirkwood High School hockey standout Mitchell Day is making a name for himself playing junior hockey in the northeast.
Day, a 2020 Kirkwood graduate and starting goaltender for the Jr. Monarchs out of Hooksett, New Hampshire, rose to the top among collegiate goaltenders in the National Developmental Conference of the U.S. Premier Hockey League over the winter.
The NCDC is a 13-team tuition-free junior hockey league located in the northeastern United States.
In early February, Day learned he had been named Goaltender of the Year.
“I found out a few days before it was released, so I kind of kept it to myself, but I was super excited and super honored,” Day said. “I knew that I was playing well, and I was excited to know that all the work that I’ve been putting in has been paying off.”
Jr. Monarchs head coach Clint Edinger trusted Day’s goaltending skills and was glad to see his hard work pay big dividends.
“I was not surprised that Mitchell won,” Edinger said. “I was very happy for him. He was a leader on and off the ice. He shows up before everyone else and puts in the work every day.
“You have a chance to win every night with him as your backbone,” Edinger added. “He is an outstanding young man who has a bright future in the sport, and we could not be more proud to have a player like Mitch representing our organization.”
A big factor fueling Day’s rise to the top was the fact that he led the NCDC in key areas such as save percentage (.930), minutes played (2,562) and saves, with a whopping 1,419 for the season. Those numbers gave him the edge he needed game after game to be the best goalie in the NCDC Conference during the 2021-22 season.
Day credits those numbers to a laser focus and strong work ethic. He said putting in the work on and off the ice built the confidence he needed to be able to trust himself, knowing he could make the saves and that the team could win.
Although Day started the season slow with a 3-3-1 record, he caught fire after Feb. 5, losing just one of his last 12 games. Day’s 29-10 record helped the Jr. Monarchs win the NCDC North Division with a 29-14 record and advance into the second round of the playoffs.
“I honestly knew (the season) was going to be good from the beginning,” Day said. “We had a good group of guys. I was confident in my abilities from the start.”
An Early Start
Day has been playing hockey since he was five years old, and he credits his family with getting him involved in the sport.
The Days have a history of hockey at Kirkwood High School, where both Day’s father, Chad, and his uncle, Adam, played. Chad Day was a standout on the team, helping the Pioneers win the 1991 state championship, while Adam Day was a top scorer, setting the high school single game scoring record with nine goals during play in the late 1980s.
Mitchell Day’s father and uncle also excelled with the St. Louis Jr. Blues in Affton during the 1980s. His brothers, Zac and Carson, also played for Kirkwood.
Mitchell Day, a 20-year-old, 5-foot-10, 180-pound netminder, grew up playing hockey with the AAA Blues organization. He also played youth hockey in Kirkwood, and at Kirkwood High School with the Pioneers Mid-States Club Hockey Association before committing full time to junior hockey in the Northeast in 2020.
Day began his New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs career in the 2020-21 season playing goal for their 18U AAA club and fared well there with 1.26 goals against average before moving up to Jr. Monarchs NCDC club as lead goalie this past season for his first season there.
Though he hasn’t chosen a school, he’s hoping to stay on the east coast for the 2023-24 academic year. He plans to major in civil engineering.
As summer approaches, Day looks to advance into a high junior league such as the North American Hockey League (NAHL). His dream is to make it on to a National Hockey League club roster.
“To get drafted by a team — or just getting signed by an NHL team — would be the ultimate goal,” he said.