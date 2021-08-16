Webster Groves has 39 goats devouring honeysuckle bush and wintercreeper vine (invasive plants originating from Asia) in its long-neglected watershed.
It is awesome for kids and adults alike to view the goats clear cutting the area. It is also sad how degraded the “nature” area is when the native plants have been overrun by the Asian invaders and can only be offered a brief reprieve by a gang of goats. The whole understory area is nothing but honeysuckle and wintercreeper. When the established trees die, there will be no successors waiting.
Scott Davis, director of parks and recreation in Webster Groves, is right that the goats are a better initial solution than herbicides in getting rid of the honeysuckle and wintercreeper. However, he has made it seem very simplistic. The wintercreeper and honeysuckle have not been killed, just trimmed.
Herbicides will need to be sprayed to the newly emerging vegetation in a couple of months or this was just a waste of time. The herbicide application on the new foliage will be more effective than spraying without the grazing of goats.
Nathan Zenser
Glendale