The “Kirkwood In School” parent group would like to acknowledge the work by Kirkwood School District Superintendent Dr. David Ulrich and his staff to get our schools open quickly and safely.
All schools now have a plan or target date for reentry, most significantly with Kirkwood High School slated for Nov. 9, along with the middle schools. A virtual option is available to students. This is important as St. Louis County is far behind the region and the rest of our state allowing in-person learning. Since the guideline change, our district is one of the leaders getting back to business.
Folks not involved with school may not be aware of the challenges of full-day virtual learning for students and teachers. We believe teachers have done the best they can with the tools available, fighting everything from technical difficulties to keeping the kids engaged. Students have struggled trying to adapt to a process that is designed to be hands-on and in-person. Many are suffering academic, emotional and social setbacks. The schools have done their best to serve, but it’s time to be back in their classrooms
Dr. Ulrich’s plan is too conservative for some and too bold for others, which means it’s probably just right. The ultimate goal is to get all students back in the classroom fulltime.
COVID has forced us to be sure the future of our community is served to the best of our ability while also protecting our most vulnerable. There is no more essential business than serving our students. Our future depends on it.
Frank Axelrod
Kirkwood