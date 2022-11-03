When someone tells you to “go take a hike” in Kirkwood, that’s not really an insult. Just ask Greentree City author Kathy Schrenk. She literally wrote the book on taking walks in Kirkwood. She covers many of her favorites in a new 40-page guide.
This time of the year is ideal for a walk, according to Schrenk, whose book, “Kirkwood: A Walk Through History,” was recently released. It’s not too hot, not too cold, and Kirkwood residents are dressing up their homes with fall decor or getting ready to deck their porches with boughs of holly.
“Kirkwood just goes crazy with holiday decorations,” said Schrenk. “Especially, many of the residences east of downtown. My walks two and three in the book cover this area for any holiday hiking.”
Walk Two in Schrenk’s book covers what she calls the “East Monroe Historic District.” Highlights include the Grissom-Ewing House, a landmark and one of the largest houses of its age.
The Hazard House on this walk is an Italianate home built in 1870, which was given a “Maintenance of Merit” award in 2009 by the Kirkwood Landmarks Commission.
Of course, the home known as the “House of Seven Gables” at the northeast corner of Monroe and Woodlawn has few rivals. The Tudor Revival home was built in 1913 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Walk Three in the book covers what Schrenk calls the “Jefferson-Argonne and North Taylor Historic Districts.” At three miles, it covers a lot of territory. She said she loves the old churches and century homes in this territory.
“The current home of Eliot Chapel, originally Grace Church, is a great place to start when talking about churches,” said Schrenk. “It is a gorgeous building and was built in 1859, and is right across from the farmers’ market in the heart of downtown.
“When you start at Taylor and Argonne and walk north, it’s a bit like traveling through time,” Schrenk added. “Huge old estates give way to newer and newer housing stock and that history is reflected in the types of homes you see.”
Schrenk singles out homes built in the 1920s and 1930s in Dutch Colonial, Colonial, Tudor, Queen Anne and Victorian styles. In the 700 and 800 blocks of North Taylor, there are examples of Greek Revival Victorian Italianate from an earlier century.
Lost History, Hidden Gems
Although a Kirkwood native, Schrenk said there are two area walks in her book that she wasn’t so familiar with geographically and historically. She added that she learned “a lot of new things” in mapping out walks for Meacham Park and Meramec Highlands.
“The Meacham Park walk is a good way for people to get a feel for Black history in the city,” said Schrenk. “Unfortunately, the neighborhood has been chipped away by the Sam’s Club and Target/Walmart developments and I-44.
“Many people know at least a little about Meacham Park, but I think it’s so important to understand visually what has been lost,” Schrenk added. “Hundreds of homes and a thriving business district once were part of Meacham Park.”
Schrenk said Turner School has perhaps the most important history of any school in the area. Black residents of Meacham Park fought for a Black school in their own neighborhood so children wouldn’t have to walk two miles to school.
She said Meramec Highlands is at the top of her list for new discoveries for the book.
“I had no idea what was there along the river bluffs just off Big Bend Road,” she said. “Preserved summer cottages and the intact wooded areas are out of a fairy tale.”
Highlights of the Highlands walk include the Osage Hills School on South Glenwood Lane and the restored Frisco Station in the 1000 block of Barberry Lane. The building was rescued from disrepair and turned into a private residence.
At the height of the Highlands’ popularity, there were a remarkable nine trains daily each way between St. Louis and the Meramec destination. City dwellers disembarked at the Frisco Station for the resort hotel and cottages.
Actual Walking Trails
Schrenk doesn’t just cover neighborhood walks among homes, churches and business districts. She also features a few nature trails that Kirkwood residents can enjoy because of their close proximity.
An interesting walking trail in the Meramec Highlands area is the Dee Koestering Walk to the old quarry. Rock from the quarry has been used for churches, hotels, homes and the iconic downtown train station.
“Dee Koestering provides a bit of nature close to a city environment, much like Emmenegger Park and Powder Valley,” said Schrenk. “It can be a little isolated, so I hope people will always let a trusted person know where they are going, as whenever they go on a hiking trail or nature preserve.”
“Emmenegger is one of my favorite hikes because it’s close by — and dogs are allowed,” added Schrenk. “This is nice because sometimes it seems there’s an unwritten rule requiring all Kirkwood residents to own a dog!”
Other trails that Schrenk covers in the book include Grant’s Trail and those in Laumeier Sculpture Park. Laumeier may actually be a few blocks south of Kirkwood’s city limits, but Schrenk said it’s hard to ignore a world-class outdoor art gallery right at Kirkwood’s back door.
“I think Kirkwood has good overall walkability,” she said. “It could do better. I like seeing improved crosswalks and traffic calming on roads like Geyer and in downtown. I’m disheartened when I see drivers rush through an intersection when there are still pedestrians in it.
“That said, Kirkwood is a pretty safe city for walkers, especially when you use some common sense,” she added. “Always be aware of your surroundings, use crosswalks and dress appropriately — always have a flashlight and reflective clothing when walking at night.”
Schrenk has been a newspaper reporter and magazine writer for 25 years. She became an experienced cyclist and an outdoorswoman while living in California for a decade. In 2013, she returned to the Midwest with her husband and three kids, choosing to make Kirkwood their new home.
Book Signings
Book signings for “Kirkwood: A Walk through History” include:
• Saturday, Nov. 5, noon to 2 p.m., at Grapevine Wines & Spirits, 309 S. Kirkwood Road
• Sunday, Nov. 6, 2 to 3 p.m., at the Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson Ave.
• Saturday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Moonbeams, 421 N. Sappington Road
• Saturday, Nov. 12, 1:30 to 3 p.m., at The Magic House, 516 S. Kirkwood Road
• Saturday, Nov. 19, 1 to 3 p.m., at Christopher’s, 127 E. Argonne Drive