McCloskey, Gloria Patricia (nee Wingbermuehle), 94, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 surrounded by family. Beloved mother of Kevin (Marion), Mary (Thomas) Mooney, Thomas (Marie), Patricia (Stephen) Ray. Dear sister of Barbara O’Flynn. Loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, aunt, godmother and friend to many.
Preceded in death by her husband Charles Jonah McCloskey, her parents, sister, brothers and grandson, Brendan.
Gloria was born September 22, 1924 to Florence and Herman Wingbermuehle. She resided in St Louis City, attended Holy Family elementary school and graduated from St. Elizabeth’s Academy in 1943.
She was the oldest of 6 children. They moved to Webster Groves in 1940.
She met Charles riding the streetcar from Webster Groves to Downtown St Louis. She worked at Mercantile Bank in the safe deposit department and Charles worked in the trust department. They married in September 1952, lived in Webster Groves until 1970 when they moved to Kirkwood. They enjoyed a beautiful 27 year marriage until Charles passed away in 1980.
Gloria was known as Sissy, Grandma, and Gigi to her large extended family. She was known for her endless capacity to love and engaged everyone with warmth and acceptance. She always made you feel special and will be remembered by all.
It is our sincerest appreciation and gratitude that we praise all those at Sunrise Senior Living of Des Peres and Kindred at Home Hospice who provided Mom with their gentle touches, loving hearts, compassionate care and endless hugs.
Visitation Bopp Chapel Friday, Aug. 30 from 4-8 pm.
Funeral Mass Saturday, August 31 at 10:15 a.m. St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria’s memory to St. Louis Chapter American Heart Association.