Hunsinger, Gloria L. (nee Schaeffer) passed away peacefully on April 2, 2021, at the age of 97, joining her husband, the late Edward G. Hunsinger. She was preceded in death by parents Walter and Mercia Schaeffer, and brothers Donald (Evelyn) and Richard Schaeffer. She was the devoted mother of Thomas E. Hunsinger and Marcia L. Werremeyer (the late William); grandmother of Margaret S. Werremeyer and Elizabeth H. Dougherty (Christopher); great-grandmother of Charles and Jack Dougherty; aunt; great-aunt; and dear friend to many. She loved to read, dance, garden and create works of art. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise Webster Groves and BJC Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
Those who so desire may make memorial contributions to the Delta Gamma Center (dgckids.org) or Webster Groves Presbyterian Church (wgpc.org/give/). Private family remembrance to be held.
Further information can be found via Bopp Chapel: www.boppchapel.com.