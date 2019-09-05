Johnson, Gloria (nee Waits) of University City, Missouri, formerly of Webster Groves, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the age of 88. She was a loving mother and a dedicated Christian.
Gloria was born in Earle, Arkansas, on Dec. 24, 1930, and grew up on a farm until moving to Webster Groves, MO in 1941. Gloria accepted the Lord Jesus Christ at 8 years old in Arkansas. She moved with her parents, Charles and Louera Waits, in 1941 to Webster Groves, Missouri, where she began attending Gospel Temple Church of God in Christ. Gloria was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated from Douglass Memorial High School.
Gloria married John Johnson in 1959 and they had seven children from their union. She retired from being a certified medical technician at Meadowbrook Manor of Des Peres in Des Peres, Missouri. Previously, she was one of the first African American female managers for Quick Shop store in Rock Hill, and a licensed cosmetologist. Additionally, Gloria served for 29 years with the Missouri Election Commission. Gloria was also a choir director, soloist, Sunday School teacher and evening Bible study teacher.
Those left to cherish her memory, her children: John, Angela (Gregory), Craig, Robert (Trinh), Rita (Markus), and Victoria (Edward); grandchildren: Zachary, Andrea, Joshua, Desirae, Cristal, Edward Jr.; and many family and friends.
Nash Funeral Home is entrusted with the funeral and she will be laid to rest on Sept. 7, 2019, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights. For arrangement details, please contact the family.