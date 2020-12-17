Prince, Gloria Fay was born on July 12, 1930 and passed away Nov. 29, 2020.
Gloria “Fay” (nee Fitzsimmons) passed peacefully from COVID-related pneumonia. Fay was born to Raymond and Lucille Fitzsimmons in St. Louis, Missouri. She was the beloved wife of 65 years to the late Charles “Jack” Prince; the loving mother of Kent (Debbie) Prince, Susan (Mark) Robinson, Lisa Smith and the late Jeff Prince; loving “Nanny” of Jordy (Rebecca), Emily (Phillip), Maxwell, Travis (Isabel), Sam and Jack, Jack (Keeli) and Gus; and a great-grandmother of six. Fay is also survived by her brother, Tom Fitzsimmons.
Fay was a graduate of Normandy High School, where she played field hockey and participated in the modern dance troupe. She and Jack married Sept. 10, 1949, and headed to Columbia, Missouri. Fay followed and supported Jack throughout his successful advertising career. The moves took them to Connecticut, Michigan and Toronto. Fay took up antiquing, tennis, golf and skiing. She had a competitive streak. Fay was the consummate homemaker — her hobbies included needlepoint, sewing, quilting and cooking. She was a Girl Scout leader and volunteered at church. Fay and Jack were happiest during their summers in Northern Michigan on Crystal Lake.
We want to thank all of the wonderful staff at Aberdeen Heights, The Glen, that so lovingly took care of Mom and were by her side when she passed: Jeanne, Dawn, Ryan, Stefanie and Sandy. We’d also like to thank mom’s special companion, Carol.
Cremation has taken place. Fay and Jack will be interred together in the courtyard of First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, Missouri. Services will be private and at a later date. Memorial contributions preferred to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Arrangements at www.boppchapel.com