Global Foods Market, 421 N. Kirkwood Road, is asking the public to submit favorite recipes featuring international ingredients to be considered for its new cookbook.
With the goal of spreading diverse and delicious eats to those who love to cook, the “Global Foods Market Cookbook” will offer a variety of dishes that highlight the distinct cultures and cuisines of St. Louisans.
By year’s end, Global Foods intends to make the cookbook available for sale, with a portion of proceeds donated to the International Institute of St. Louis to help immigrants have a smoother transition into the St. Louis community.
The only submission requirement is that all ingredients in the recipe can be found at Global Foods Market. Each submission is also encouraged to share a story, memory or family photos for inclusion in the book.
Submit recipes at tinyurl.com/4e6z6xy2. For more information, call 314-835-1112 or stop by the market.