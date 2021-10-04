International grocer Global Foods Market in Kirkwood, 421 N. Kirkwood Road, has launched a gift card match program to benefit refugees relocating to St. Louis.
Through the end of October, shoppers can purchase $25 Global Foods gift cards at the customer service counter to be donated to refugee families at the International Institute of St. Louis. Global Foods will match the monetary value of the gift cards up to $1,500. Customers should state that they are buying a gift card to be donated to the International Institute of St. Louis upon purchase.
“As immigrants from Thailand, my parents built Global Foods to offer a sense of community and comfort to families who relocate to St. Louis,” said Shayn Prapaisilp, vice president of Global Foods Group. “Many of our customers are refugees, and we want to create a safe space for our new neighbors to shop and find everything that they need for a home-cooked meal with ingredients that they recognize from their home countries.”
Arrey Obenson, president of the International Institute of St. Louis, is grateful for the support.
“Our work at the International Institute to help welcome and resettle the Afghans and all refugees who come to St. Louis relies on the community’s support,” Obenson said. “When the community comes together to contribute what they can afford, we also come together in our hearts. When others extend the gift of hospitality, St. Louis becomes what we’ve always hoped it would be — a welcoming and inclusive place for these new refugees. Thank you, St. Louis!”
Global Foods carries a variety of international food products from over 50 countries from around the world including Afghanistan, India, Bosnia, Iran, The Philippines, Turkey, Peru, Greece, and the Dominican Republic. The international grocer prides itself on providing the highest quality meats, dairy, produce, packaged beer, wine, candy and more.
For more information on the gift card match program at Global Foods Market, call 314-835-1112 or stop by the market at 421 N. Kirkwood Road Kirkwood from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.