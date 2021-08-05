Seitz, Glennon Casalone passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was the beloved husband for 53 years of Geraldine Seitz (nee Hann); loving father of Frank (Jan) Seitz, Jessica (Scott) Harrison, Tess (Todd) Forthaus and Kosh (Emily) Seitz; dear grandfather of Nicholas and Libby Seitz, Camree Harrison, Samuel, Hannah, Grace, Isabella and Caleb Forthaus and Edison Seitz; dear brother of Natalie Ries, Martin (Marilyn) Seitz, Diane (David) Brunworth, Geoffrey (Valerie) and the late Roger Seitz; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to all.
Mr. Seitz was an elder and Deacon at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church and an avid golfer, fisherman and gardener.
Memorial service will be Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave. Memorials to Webster Groves Presbyterian Church are appreciated.