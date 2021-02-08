The Glendale Board of Aldermen recently agreed to postpone the city’s annual JazzFest until sometime in the fall – possibly Oct. 11 — though no exact date has been set.
The free festival, which began in 1999, is typically held the Friday before Memorial Day on the grounds of Glendale City Hall, located at 424 N. Sappington Road.
“We want to have a safe and successful event, and I think giving everyone a few extra months to get vaccinated will help us with that,” City Administrator Benjamin DeClue said during the Glendale Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, Feb. 1.
“I anticipate a very large attendance once people can get out and return to large outdoor gatherings,” he added.
Glendale’s JazzFest was canceled last year due to the coronavirus. The festival is normally the city’s biggest public event of the year, typically attracting 1,500 to 2,000 people for a night of jazz music.