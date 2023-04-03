Glendale residents have stepped up in a big way to help the family of trash collector Patrick Mack in the wake of a tragedy.
Mack’s 28-year-old daughter, Adayshia Jackson, was recently killed during a domestic violence dispute, according to Glendale resident Ginger Fawcett, who created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Mack and his family.
Mack is known for being “the friendliest worker in town,” according to the fundraising campaign. Fawcett set up the page to help support “a man who has brought us so much joy over the years.”
While the original goal of the campaign was $10,000, over $30,000 was raised in just a few days. The goal has since been raised to $50,000, of which over $45,000 has already been raised.
Many of those who donated left a note of sympathy for Mack.
“When we moved to Glendale and heard about Patrick, we couldn’t believe how everyone loved their trash guy so much. Then we learned why for ourselves,” wrote Tina Amrein. “His smile, his laughter, his kindness — he’s just the best ever. We mourn your unthinkable loss, Patrick, and send healing thoughts to you and your family.”
Friends of Mack can still donate at tinyurl.com/5enu53hk. Donations are also being accepted in person at Glendale City Hall and Vitale’s Deli.