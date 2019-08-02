The city of Glendale recently announced its new Community Camera Registration Program.
The program allows residents and business owners to register locations and capabilities of their security camera systems with the Glendale Police Department. Using this information, when a crime occurs, the police department will know the locations of nearby video cameras and be able to collect video evidence and follow up on leads.
Video surveillance is one of the most effective methods for apprehending criminals and convicting suspects who are caught in the act of committing a crime. Installing and registering video surveillance is a great example of community-police partnerships and is something the Glendale Police Department values highly.
Because criminals are caught in the act of committing the crime, video surveillance footage is one of the best methods to catch and prosecute suspects. As crimes occur nearby, many residents and business owners are unaware that their camera systems may have captured information that could help solve a crime. Likewise, police are not always aware of who may have potentially vital video evidence.
By registering a camera system with the police department, officers can quickly identify nearby cameras that may have captured criminal activity. After registering a camera, the owner will only be contacted by the police department if there is a criminal incident in the vicinity of the security camera and police personnel believe viewing the owner’s video footage will assist in the investigation.
The information provided regarding a resident’s or business owner’s camera systems will be for official use only. Personal information will remain confidential and not be distributed except as required by law or court order.
This program is voluntary and consent can be withdrawn to view video footage at any time by calling the police department.
If necessary, the police department will contact the resident or business owner to request the video surveillance footage. Any footage related to criminal activity collected by the police department may be used as evidence during a criminal proceeding.
To register a security camera system with the Glendale Police Department or for more information, contact the police department at 314-965-0000 or submit the registration form which can be found on the city’s website at www.glendalemo.org.