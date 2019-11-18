Glendale police now have photos and video of the suspect who forced his way into a resident’s home with a gun Saturday afternoon.
The man who committed an armed robbery in the 700 block of Bismark Avenue at roughly 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, was captured on a home security camera when he approached another house in the area about an hour earlier. In both incidents, the suspect told homeowners he was looking for his lost dog, according to Glendale police.
The burglary on Bismark began when the suspect knocked on the residents’ front door, said his dog had gotten out and asked to use the phone, according to Capt. Bob Catlett, assistant chief of police for the Glendale Police Department.
A man and woman were home at the time, and the couple’s 4-year-child was asleep in the car in the driveway.
As the man who answered the door tried to hand him the phone, the suspect showed a gun, forced his way into the home and demanded cash and jewelry, Catlett said.
The man and his wife weren’t harmed, but the suspect made them lie face down while he fled, according to police. Their child was still in the car sleeping, undisturbed.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-to-late 20s, about 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 tall. He has a slim to medium build, some facial hair and tattoos on his neck. He was wearing a Chicago Bulls baseball hat, black sweatshirt, red pants and dark colored shoes at the time of the robbery. He was also carrying a dark colored satchel.
The same suspect is also believed to have approached at least two homes a little over a mile away in the 800 block of Glen Elm Drive about an hour before the burglary on Bismark Avenue. In those instances, he also used the rouse that he was looking for his lost dog.
A resident on Glen Elm Drive said the man parked in front of his house in what he believed to be a black Jeep Patriot, approached the front door and said someone had stolen his dogs, Catlett said.
In that incident, the resident did not open the door. When the resident suggested that the man call police, the suspect then left in the black Jeep. The resident’s security system captured the man on video.
Catlett said the resident on Glen Elm Drive gave police the video after learning of the armed robbery on Bismark earlier that day via social media.
When police showed the video to the victims of the armed robbery on Bismark, they confirmed it was the same man who had forced his way into their home, according to Catlett.
Glendale police continue to search for the suspect. Anyone recognizing the man is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at (314) 965-0000 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).