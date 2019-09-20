The Glendale Board of Aldermen on Sept. 16 approved a resolution urging Bi-State Metro to preserve service of MetroBus Line No. 56, which includes “Grace’s Glendale Bus Stop.”
The route will be eliminated as part of changes planned to MetroBus routes in the region that go into effect on Sept. 30.
Metro Transit officials claim the changes, the result of in-depth analysis and rider feedback, aim to meet the needs of the greatest number of riders possible.
Many riders in Webster Groves, Kirkwood and Glendale will be affected by changes to Route No. 56. Sunday bus service is being added to the route between St. Louis Community College-Meramec and the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Transit Center. However, the route will no longer serve Adams, Woodbine, Couch or Lockwood avenues west of Berry Road.
“Grace’s Glendale Bus Stop,” on Lockwood Avenue at Austin Place, is decorated throughout the year by daily Route 56 rider Grace Mehan and her family. The route is being eliminated under the plan.
Mehan, who often dresses in festive attire to match the bus stop decorations, rides the bus each day to multiple part-time jobs. Riding the bus has given Mehan, who lives with Down Syndrome, a great deal of independence, according to family members. They fear that, when the bus stop goes away, so will a great deal of her autonomy.
The change will mean Mehan’s current six-minute bus ride will become roughly 50 minutes, plus adding a transfer, family members said.
The Glendale resolution states the city “opposes the elimination of Metro Bus Line No. 56 service along Lockwood and Adams Avenue and the subsequent elimination of Grace’s Glendale Bus Stop.
“The elimination of Lockwood Avenue service west of Berry Road removes a vital direct connection between the city of Glendale and downtown Kirkwood that is essential for Glendale residents going to work or shop,” the language continues.
Glendale aldermen in February 2016 approved a resolution, recognizing Grace Mehan and her family for their exuberance in decorating that bus stop in celebration of holidays throughout the year, “thereby sharing their joy and increasing the sense of community within the city of Glendale.”
City Administrator Ben DeClue said that the bus line ties Glendale to downtown Kirkwood.
“It makes sense for us to want to try one last time to ask Metro not to do this,” he said.
He said workers coming to businesses in the city, such as at Westwood Catering and Hanneke’s Westwood Grocery Store, will be dropped off by bus in Webster Groves and will have to walk to Glendale.
“Which would be an unfortunate situation. We’re hoping the resolution is one last effort to get us over the top on this decision,” DeClue Said.
Mayor Mike Wilcox added that “a number of residents don’t want that bus line to disappear.”
He said he’s contacted Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin to ask for help in the endeavor, adding he’s posted about the proposed bus line change on social media.