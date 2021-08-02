A Glendale mom of three has turned her COVID-19 candle crafting hobby into a company.
Ellen Mazur has been on a mission to create “cleaner” candles since 2018 after learning that the fragrance industry is largely unregulated. She said several blends often contain ingredients that are carcinogens, hormone disruptors and mutagens, but don’t have to be disclosed to the consumer.
“I was really sad to give up burning candles, but the thought of burning these toxins into my home for my family to inhale was just too much,” Mazur said.
Fast forward to spring 2020 of the pandemic and the stay-at-home mom was searching online for a COVID craft she could do at home. She came across a company that was producing clean fragrance oils for use in home fragrance and wanted to learn more.
“After a little more research, I bought some of their fragrances and began mixing to create my own blends,” she said. “I had so much fun creating unique blends and sharing with friends. I realized then that there was an opportunity to produce non-toxic, unique candles that people could feel good about burning.”
Soon after, Everyday Fancy Candle Co. was born. Mazur has created 16 unique blends (and counting), and recently launched a “Candle of the Month Club” that gives members a new scent or best-selling candle each month.
Everyday Fancy Candle Co. candles are hand poured using simple, clean ingredients — 100% soy wax, lead-free cotton wicking and phthalate-free fragrances blended with pure essential oils. No additives, enhancers, colorants, filler waxes, phthalates or petrochemicals are added.
For more information, visit everydayfancycandleco.com.