A Glendale man and former Lindbergh High School teacher has been charged with having sexual contact with a student. Authorities believe there could be additional victims.
Grant Gaumer, 37, of the 700 block of Bismark Avenue in Glendale, was charged Thursday, June 2, with one count of sexual contact with a student and two counts of statutory sodomy, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
Gaumer is accused of committing the crimes against the victim — who is younger than 17 years old — between March 1 and March 31, 2022, while he was a teacher at Lindbergh High School, according to the probable cause statement filed with the case.
In addition to having taught at Lindbergh for eight years, Gaumer was also the assistant water polo coach and the teacher liaison for the Gay Straight Alliance group at the school. Lindbergh Schools reports that Gaumer has resigned from his teaching position.
A spokesperson for Lindbergh Schools said a concerned parent contacted the district on May 10 about possible inappropriate conduct. The district reports that administrators immediately filed a report with the Division of Children’s Services and the teacher was removed from the classroom for the remainder of the school year.
Investigators suspect there may be additional victims due to the amount of interaction Gaumer had with students. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County Police Detectives at 636-529-8210.