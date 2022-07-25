The Glendale and Kirkwood police departments are warning area residents about recent thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. The thefts are part of a growing trend across the country, with a design flaw suspected as the reason for the rise in car thefts for these models.
Due to a design flaw in Kia vehicles manufactured after 2011 and Hyundai vehicles manufactured after 2015, typically the alarm systems of the vehicle will not activate if the rear windows are shattered, allowing entry into the vehicle through the rear windows. Then, on certain models, the ignition system is able to be manipulated and the vehicle can be started without the key.
Glendale police officers on Wednesday, July 20, took a report for property damage to a vehicle in the 1200 block of West Lockwood Avenue, wherein the rear passenger side window was smashed in with a probable attempt to steal the vehicle. Police attribute this to the design flaw of the vehicle.
The Kirkwood Police Department also had two similar incidents involving Hyundai vehicles on West Essex Avenue and Van Buren Avenue. Kirkwood police reported that one of the vehicles was stolen, also likely due to the design flaw.
Thefts of Kia cars newer than 2011 and Hyundai cars newer than 2015 have been on the rise nationally after tips showing how to start these vehicles without the use of a key were posted on social media.
Kia and Hyundai have recently noted that all of their vehicles meet or exceed federal motor vehicle safety standards.