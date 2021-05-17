The Glendale-Kirkwood Kiwanis Club gifted each of the kindergarten students in the Kirkwood School District with an early reader book as part of the service club’s Early Reader Program.
The Kiwanis Early Reader Program started in spring of 2006. This year, the club gifted books to each of the district’s 477 kindergarteners. Over the years, the program has become an annual “graduation” gift for kindergartners and celebrates the young students’ love of reading.
“We are grateful for the Kiwanis Club’s sponsorship of this important program throughout our continued enrollment growth,” said Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich.
The Kirkwood teachers selected the books from a list of age-appropriate books prepared by Kiwanis Club member Lynn Bosso from the Kirkwood Public Library. Members of the club dropped off books to each elementary school, as well as students in the district’s at-home program.