As a design professional, I would like to show my support for the city of Glendale’s updated architectural review guidelines. Although I make my living on new construction and additions, I support the city’s efforts.
The community of Glendale was developed to offer, and continues to offer, a variety of housing for a variety of housing needs. This is just one of many characteristics that make our community solid.
Glendale was never designed to support large homes on small lots. The hardscapes that have been added onto many homes over many years have resulted in a required storm sewer upgrade that will cost $22.5 million for Glendale alone. All other infrastructure upgrade needs such as water and electric haven’t even been addressed yet.
There are also individual homeowners in Glendale who have incurred costs in excess of $10,000 to repair and protect their homes where an uphill homeowner has hardscaped over their lot, be it with an addition, a driveway or a pool.
The proposed updated guidelines do not stop new construction, renovations or additions. The guidelines in no way affect kitchen and bath renovations.
In summary, the proposed guidelines in no way limit the type of housing that young, modern families desire. On the contrary, they enhance the Glendale living experience.
Katherine Bozoian
Glendale