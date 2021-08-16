During one of the last days of the school year, 8-year-old Zoe Pinaire was walking to North Glendale Elementary School with her parents and noticed a utility company sign that read: “Men Working” in front of a construction area.
Zoe noted that the sign did not represent women and told her parents she would write a letter to the mayor indicating that women work as well as men and should be treated fairly. Following receipt of the letter, Glendale Mayor Mike Wilcox contacted Terry Jones, the city’s superintendent of Public Works, who then reached out to Missouri American Water — the company working on Sappington Road.
Following Jones’ request, Missouri American Water changed out the sign to indicate “Utility Work Ahead” instead of “Men Working.”
Mayor Wilcox said Glendale appreciates the initiative taken by Zoe and applauds the changes made by Missouri American Water.