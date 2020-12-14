The Glendale Board of Aldermen on Dec. 7 unanimously agreed to have Kirkwood provide its fire chief, assistant fire chief and a fire department administrative associate to Glendale, with service starting on Jan. 1, 2021.
On Jan. 1, Glendale also begins its full dispatching and ambulance service agreement with Kirkwood, which runs through Dec. 31, 2025.
Glendale has been without a permanent fire chief since October 2019 when part-time chief, Curtis VanGaasbeek, left to become assistant fire chief for the Valley Park Fire Protection District, according to Glendale City Administrator Benjamin DeClue.
“On our own, Glendale would not be able to afford a full-time chief, assistant chief and administrative associate,” DeClue said. “By partnering with Kirkwood, we’re able to get service we otherwise would not be able to afford and make use of the economy of scale (coordination of certain purchases together, etc.) of their larger department.
“We’re excited to get this agreement going and work with Kirkwood, which will be in the best long-term interests of both organizations,” he added.
DeClue said the agreement between Glendale and Kirkwood was negotiated with assistance from the Glendale International Association of Fire Fighters. DeClue added that Kirkwood Fire Chief Jim Silvernail will report to and work with him on any matter related to the Glendale Fire Department in the same manner as all other department heads in the city.
“This doesn’t mean our board of aldermen is outsourcing its fire department to Kirkwood,” DeClue said. “The agreement specifically recognizes Glendale as having its own department and retaining its own rolling stock, buildings, fixtures, equipment and station facilities. Glendale remains responsible for all fire prevention and suppression within its jurisdiction.”
DeClue said the agreement will bring the two fire departments closer operationally, while taking advantage of the cost savings and efficiencies that the agreement affords. No employee in Glendale’s fire department will lose their job or position due to the agreement, he added.
Glendale runs on a tight budget, which requires that the city find cost savings and efficiencies wherever it can, according to DeClue.
“Since the retirement of the last full-time fire chief in 2016, the city has tried a part-time chief model, as well as a hybrid chief/captain model,” he said. “But the board of aldermen has determined that both of those models are imperfect for Glendale’s needs and is seeking a new model.”
DeClue said the Glendale and Kirkwood fire departments “already enjoy a close relationship, one that will be even closer with the pending dispatch and ambulance service transition.”
Glendale recently contracted with Kirkwood for dispatching and ambulance services. The city also contracts with St. Louis County for all of its building inspections. In 2019, the city began contracting for vector control services from St. Louis County and ended its own in-house mosquito fogging program, according to DeClue.
Glendale provides court management for Oakland and Warson Woods. Additionally, Glendale provides Warson Woods with fire and emergency medical services.