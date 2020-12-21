The increased involvement of the Kirkwood Fire Department in the affairs of the Glendale Fire Department calls into question Glendale’s having embarked on its elaborate expansion of facilities.
Residents of both communities might recall the dismissal of an overture from former Kirkwood Mayor Art McDonnell to closely integrate fire department operations. A Glendale response that public safety would be impaired provided a smokescreen — but basically, Glendale feared the loss of autonomy and workforce.
As Glendale “contracts” for more and more outside services and fewer are self-performed, one has to wonder ... how many millions might have been saved?
Raymond DeVasto
Kirkwood