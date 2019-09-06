The city of Glendale is considering updating its solicitor permit after officials said the city gets frequent complaints about overly aggressive solicitors going door-to-door.
Glendale’s Board of Aldermen and Mayor Mike Wilcox discussed the possibility of updating the ordinance at its meeting on Sept. 3. City Administrator Ben DeClue said the city is examining its current fees and looking at how other cities structure their soliticiting ordinances.
The mayor and board asked that Glendale staff put together a draft ordinance with some changes and bring it forward at a future meeting, which could be as early as Sept. 16.
Alderman Aaron Nauman proposed various changes in the law to address residents’ concerns. One change would be modifying solicitor hours to begin at 9 a.m. instead of the current 8 a.m.
During daylight savings time, hours would be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and during central standard time, hours would be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“That’s based on resident feedback I’ve gotten or what’s been on social media,” Nauman said. “Our people don’t appreciate people knocking on doors so early or late that it’s dark outside.”
Another recommendation includes increasing the fee structure. Solicitor permits are currently $10, which Nauman said doesn’t even cover the city’s cost to administer the permit, which includes a background check.
“My recommendation is to increase it to $25, but staff will review all costs to ensure $25 does cover costs, so this amount may go up,” he said.
The last proposed change would involve the revocation process.
Currently, when someone gets a permit it’s tied to an individual, rather than a company or organization sponsoring that person.
“If the person has the permit revoked, the company can just send a new person the next day,” Nauman said. “If residents complain about aggressive solicitors, the company could just continue those tactics with a new person.”
His proposal is for a “three strikes, you’re out” policy, so the permit would be tied to the company or organization instead of an individual.
“If a permit is revoked three times, the company would be ineligible to receive a new permit for a period of one year,” Nauman said.
The changes would allow soliciting, but “this would be a more resident-friendly ordinance – it gives the city more teeth to ban companies that have shown poor service,” he added.