Residents of Brookside Drive and Glendale Gardens Drive are concerned about plans for a possible expansion of neighboring car dealership Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.
Though the dealership has not made a formal proposal to the Glendale Board of Aldermen, Glendale Chrysler recently shared preliminary plans with neighboring residents, including the addition of an enclosed car wash, which residents say might violate noise ordinances and lower property values.
Residents are also concerned with the sudden appearance of spray-painted orange X’s on 53 trees located in a 75-foot buffer zone between Brookside Drive and the dealership.
“I can’t point to a letter or a contract that says anything in writing, or even verbally, that they’re removing trees,” said Brookside Drive resident Kevin Kissling. “But there are 53 trees in the zone and, very suspiciously, all 53 have a big red ‘X’ on them. We just want everyone to abide by the special-use permit, which states the dense vegetation must be maintained in the buffer zone. They can remove dead or diseased or unsafe trees, but they must replace them — and the neighborhood finds it extremely unlikely that all 53 trees are diseased, dying or unsafe.”
The special-use permit Kissling references was acquired by Glendale Chrysler in April 2011, and states “the south 75 feet of the eastern 418 feet of the subject property shall remain as an undeveloped buffer zone to screen the dealership from the residential properties to the south.”
The permit also required a new row of evergreen trees to be planted along the north side of the existing chain link fence to enhance screening. But according to Kissling, the evergreens are one of many areas in which Glendale Chrysler has failed to uphold its end of the bargain.
Kissling said only within the last 30 days — over 10 years after the permit went into effect — were the evergreens planted. And though the permit also requires any public address system on the exterior of the dealership to be directed away from residences, Kissling said his neighborhood has spent months fighting an alarm system that consistently went off on Sundays.
“I think we’re almost 100% in unison as a block. All we’re doing is sharing via email things like the permit so we can stay grounded in facts,” said Kissling.
Kissling hosted a meeting with Glendale Alderman Aaron Nauman and about 20 neighbors on June 3. While Nauman said he and the other aldermen would refrain from speculating until formally approached by Glendale Chrysler, he agreed the session was “productive.”
Nauman addressed the board with his takeaways from the neighborhood gathering at the Glendale Board of Alderman meeting on Monday, June 7.
“It has been discussed at previous board meetings the length of time it took to correct outdoor speaker volumes related to the overnight security system, issues with lighting, parts stored in the buffer zone, etc,” said Nauman. “Generally, most — at least to my knowledge — issues have been addressed, but the timelines of correction have been protracted, and it should not have to be the burden of the adjacent neighbors to supervise. I would expect one call to General Manager Jenni Belding or the city and swift, reasonable execution to correct.”
“Ticking Time Bombs”
According to Glendale Chrysler General Manager Jenni Belding, plans for expansion, including the addition of a car wash, have not been finalized. She expects to go before the city of Glendale later this summer.
Belding said the tree removal project is unrelated to the expansion and was, in fact, triggered by a Brookside resident, who sent written notice of a tree showing signs it may fall.
“It’s worth noting that a very large tree in this same area fell Jan. 1, causing damage to the fence and several vehicles on our lot,” said Belding. “Under advice from the city of Glendale, we hired a certified arborist to evaluate the trees in the greenspace.”
Belding hired Kevin Sonderegger of Tree Guru LLC, based out of Wentzville. Sonderegger visited the site in early May and issued a report that a majority of the trees on site have failing root structures, structural growth defects, insufficient soil to support further development and pose a threat to surrounding buildings, infrastructure and people.
“The tree line is one that is positioned on a slope that exists between a residential neighborhood and a commercial car dealership. Over time, the trees have extended upward and outward, creating a lean that points north to the dealership,” Sonderegger said in his May 13 report.
Sonderegger went on to describe the trees as “ticking time bombs” that can fail with a gust of wind, resulting in severe damage to outlying properties. Following Sonderegger’s assessment, Belding requested he mark all the dangerous trees with spray paint, which he did on May 24.
On May 25, Sonderegger issued another statement, formally recommending the removal of the trees and the construction of a retaining wall “to create the proper soil conditions for new trees to be planted” in order to function as a green space buffer.
Belding agreed the April 2011 special-use permit, which is still in effect, would require Glendale Chrysler to replace all trees that are removed, but did not comment when asked about the decade-long delay in planting the required evergreens on the north side.
“We are currently working with Kevin Sonderegger and a civil engineer firm Stock and Associates to design a long-term solution for this space. Once the scope of the project is defined, the information will be provided to not only the neighbors, but also to the City of Glendale,” said Belding.
Kissling said his neighborhood plans to seek the opinion of an independent arborist.