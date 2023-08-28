The Glendale Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a major expansion for car dealership Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 10070 Manchester Road, at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 21.
The project includes an addition to the existing service building, interior renovations, a new sight-proof fence along the property line and a new private car wash. Due to concerns from neighboring residents about noise pollution, the amended special use permit specifies the car wash may not contain blowers and its doors must be closed during operation. The height of the fence has also been reduced from eight to seven feet to prevent it being visible from backyards.
The permit also specifies the dealership must maintain compliance with fire code at all times. The city is permitted to send a code enforcement officer to investigate compliance with the fire code, the fence or green buffer zone requirements at any time.